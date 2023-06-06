Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

