Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,629 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.08%.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.