Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 14,129 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 219,367 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.