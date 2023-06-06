Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,915 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.7% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Autohome

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

