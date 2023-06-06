Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 50,400 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

SAND opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

