Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.71. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.