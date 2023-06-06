Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 59.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHM opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham Company Profile

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.