Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 343,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.5 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.