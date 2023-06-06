Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SES AI were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SES AI Stock Performance

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,082 shares of company stock valued at $307,793 in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SES stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $665.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.26.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

