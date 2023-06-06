Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SES AI were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
SES stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $665.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.26.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
