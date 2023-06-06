Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

