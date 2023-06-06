Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

