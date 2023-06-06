Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

