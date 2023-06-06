Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

