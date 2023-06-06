Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,773 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

