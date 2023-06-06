Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

