Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,517,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,011,000 after acquiring an additional 83,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

