Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,754 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

