Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 979,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after buying an additional 668,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of H World Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 65,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. Research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

