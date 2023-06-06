Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TPX stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

