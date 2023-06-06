Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embark Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Embark Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,265 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of EMBK stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Embark Technology

A number of research analysts have commented on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.