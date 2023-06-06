Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,111 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 255,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

