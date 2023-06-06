Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

