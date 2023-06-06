Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

