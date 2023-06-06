Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.