Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

