Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

