Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

