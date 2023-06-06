Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,450 shares of company stock valued at $651,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
JNPR stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
