Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

