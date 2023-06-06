Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,272 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

