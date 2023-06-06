Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 291,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,413,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Enerflex Trading Down 1.2 %

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Enerflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.