Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWP opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

