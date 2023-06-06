Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

