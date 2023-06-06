Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,989 shares of company stock valued at $801,063 and sold 32,198 shares valued at $2,514,244. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

AKAM opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

