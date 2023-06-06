Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 36,024 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.