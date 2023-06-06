Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 42,493 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average of $215.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

