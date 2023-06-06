Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 941 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

