Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $385.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Young bought 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,591. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

