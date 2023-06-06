Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

