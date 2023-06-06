Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

