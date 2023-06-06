Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of J opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

