Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:ANPC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 35,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Fresh2 Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh2 Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh2 Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Fresh2 Group worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh2 Group

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.