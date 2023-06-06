Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading Down 2.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 59,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 140,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates the Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, and Eau Claire projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

