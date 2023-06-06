Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Get Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.