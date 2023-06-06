Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Down 39.8%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 39.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 6,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Gafisa Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.