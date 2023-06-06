Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Down 2.9%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 144,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 269,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
The company has a market cap of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
