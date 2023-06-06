Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Down 2.9%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 144,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 269,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.