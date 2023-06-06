Generation Income Properties’ (GIPR) “Assumes” Rating Reaffirmed at 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their assumes rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIPR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.27.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.