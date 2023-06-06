Generation Income Properties’ (GIPR) “Assumes” Rating Reaffirmed at 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their assumes rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIPR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.27.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Further Reading

