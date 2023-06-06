Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $6.31 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,114 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

