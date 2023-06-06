Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,699,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

