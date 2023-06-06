GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Trading Down 1.6%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 175,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,193,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

